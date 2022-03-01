Studio Investment Management LLC Takes $355,000 Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HHC shares. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $95.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 1.48. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

