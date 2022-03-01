Studio Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $3,546,123.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.04. The company has a market capitalization of $277.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $144.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.