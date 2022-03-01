Studio Investment Management LLC Invests $381,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $92.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

