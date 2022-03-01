Studio Investment Management LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Comcast by 615.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $211.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

