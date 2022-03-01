Studio Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,288 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,288 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($82.02) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a research report on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($84.27) to €82.00 ($92.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.24.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.