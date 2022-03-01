Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.05. 14,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.33 and its 200 day moving average is $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

