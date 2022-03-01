Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,165,000 after acquiring an additional 258,602 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $263.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

