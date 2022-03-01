Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.1% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 45.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

