Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Up 17.7%

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) shot up 17.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $12.44. 4,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 647,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDIG. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

