StrongHands (SHND) Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $225,744.59 and approximately $29.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1,106.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,601,643,819 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

