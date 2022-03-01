Strix Group’s (KETL) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KETL. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Strix Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.03) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.83) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.17) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Strix Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 377.50 ($5.07).

Shares of KETL opened at GBX 242 ($3.25) on Monday. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 222 ($2.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($5.23). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 264.84. The stock has a market cap of £500.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

