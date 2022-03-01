Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,354,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,750,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,881,000 after buying an additional 1,729,732 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,590,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,851,000 after buying an additional 888,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

