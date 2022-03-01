StockNews.com Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Buy

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.49. 35,617,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,427,840. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,248,000 after buying an additional 4,065,408 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

