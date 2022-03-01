StockNews.com Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Buy

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.
NYSE:VALE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.49. 35,617,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,427,840. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18.
About Vale
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
