StockNews.com Downgrades Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAM. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $719.53.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM stock opened at $383.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $454.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.16. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $355.87 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 371.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($7.49). The company had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,396,000 after buying an additional 32,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.