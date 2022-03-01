StockNews.com Downgrades AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) to Buy

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ASIX stock traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 375,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,889. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 183,378 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 35,745 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

