Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,606 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 9,572 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $298.79 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

