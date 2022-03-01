Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 191 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 566.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $164.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average of $166.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.