Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 191 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 566.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
JNJ stock opened at $164.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average of $166.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.
In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
