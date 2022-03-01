Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.69-2.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.825-1.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Sterling Construction also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.690-$2.880 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $850.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 127.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

