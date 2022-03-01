Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.53, but opened at $30.92. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 1,845 shares.
The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,733,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 374.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 284,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 205,569 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,345,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $863.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)
Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
