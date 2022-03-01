Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,558 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth $337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,818,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $47,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.32.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

