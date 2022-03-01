Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 432,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,188,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.36. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

