Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

TSE:STLC opened at C$38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3.23. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$24.53 and a twelve month high of C$51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.85.

Get Stelco alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on STLC. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.06.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.