Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.65

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.25. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 101,583 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $125.41 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Connect in the third quarter worth $132,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Connect in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in Steel Connect by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 115,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Connect by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 161,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 48,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Steel Connect by 1,255.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 157,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.