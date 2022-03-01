Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.00

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 5075536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

SBLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 40.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 75.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 287,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

