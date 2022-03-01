Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Lowered to C$78.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$85.00 target price on Stantec and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.42.

STN stock opened at C$62.99 on Friday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$49.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of C$7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.77%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total transaction of C$467,846.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,875,819.51. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.91, for a total value of C$181,294.19. Insiders have sold 45,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,328 in the last quarter.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

