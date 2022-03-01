Stantec Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

NYSE STN opened at $49.68 on Monday. Stantec has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Stantec by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,929,000 after acquiring an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Stantec by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after buying an additional 314,755 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

