Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,703 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 125.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 267,763 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 182.1% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 125,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,760,000 after purchasing an additional 112,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 35.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 63.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 92,316 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAH opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.94%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

