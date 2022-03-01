Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 39.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.11.

argenx stock opened at $287.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.10. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $248.21 and a 1 year high of $356.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.73.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

