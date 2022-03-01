Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 39.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $368.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.11.
argenx Profile (Get Rating)
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.