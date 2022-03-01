Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 33.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket stock opened at $317.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.15. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $296.05 and a 52 week high of $405.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEU. StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NewMarket Profile (Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.