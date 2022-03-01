Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after buying an additional 280,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,370,000 after purchasing an additional 148,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,681,000 after purchasing an additional 97,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 940,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,792,000 after purchasing an additional 539,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

