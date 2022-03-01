SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.64. SPX reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. StockNews.com lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,324,000 after buying an additional 198,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SPX by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after buying an additional 327,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,505 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in SPX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SPX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPXC opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About SPX (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.