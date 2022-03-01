Sprott (TSE:SII) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Sprott from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at C$52.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$41.72 and a 12 month high of C$59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 68.07%.

Sprott Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

