Sprague Resources (SRLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Sprague Resources to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $441.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.4338 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprague Resources stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Sprague Resources worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

