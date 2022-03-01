Spence Asset Management Has $1.49 Million Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF comprises 0.4% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAY stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,350. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.95.

