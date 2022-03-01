Spence Asset Management Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Spence Asset Management grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 4.7% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $42,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $537.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $545.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $607.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

