Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.50

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

