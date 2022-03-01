SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.61. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $152.28.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.