SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 4.8% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.98. The company had a trading volume of 224,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918,744. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $305.68 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.35.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

