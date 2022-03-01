SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

