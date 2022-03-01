SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $129,479.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $297,853.36 and $129,479.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00042840 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.33 or 0.06691537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,815.58 or 0.99578967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00044244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

