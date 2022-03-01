Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.66. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 11,381 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Colleen B. Brown acquired 12,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,169.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,416. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

