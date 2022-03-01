SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Shares of SP stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $693.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.60. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SP Plus by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.