Southern (NYSE:SO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of SO opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southern has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,342,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,795 shares of company stock worth $6,924,973. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

