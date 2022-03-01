Somerset Trust Co Takes $275,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $272,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 34.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 260.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.33. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $93.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

