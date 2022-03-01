Somerset Trust Co Purchases Shares of 6,985 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,375. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIN. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,212 shares of company stock valued at $290,954. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

