Somerset Trust Co Purchases 74 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 41,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 70,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.53. The stock had a trading volume of 41,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.80 and a 200 day moving average of $269.66. The stock has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.07.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

