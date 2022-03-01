Somerset Trust Co Makes New $235,000 Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC traded down $6.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.20. 14,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,452. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

