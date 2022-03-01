Somerset Trust Co Invests $231,000 in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,468 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DY. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $492,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 440,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DY traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,898. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

