Somerset Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 268,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after buying an additional 39,622 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 58,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.98. 771,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,992,781. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $401.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

