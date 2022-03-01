Somerset Trust Co Acquires 137 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.77. The stock had a trading volume of 89,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.99 and its 200 day moving average is $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $372.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

